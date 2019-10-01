More record heat to open October

Temperatures this morning are once again warmer than normal into the upper 60s and low 70s, and with high humidity we are once again seeing some patchy fog. Today will be very similar to Monday with more sunshine throughout the day and more record heat. Temperatures this afternoon will be back into the mid to upper 90s with high humidity. Humidity will make it feel even hotter with feels like temps back over 100-degrees. We will likely break daily, and even possibly monthly, temperature records this afternoon in Huntsville and Muscle Shoals. The record for today’s date in Huntsville is 95-degrees set in 1926 & 1954, while Muscle Shoals’ daily record is 92-degrees set in 1941. It could be the hottest October day ever recorded for Huntsville (96 – Oct 9, 1911) and Muscle Shoals (97 – Oct 3, 1903).