More record heat to open October

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The calendar has turned to October, but Mother Nature must not have gotten the memo because we are expecting more record heat out there today.
Temperatures this morning are once again warmer than normal into the upper 60s and low 70s, and with high humidity we are once again seeing some patchy fog.
Today will be very similar to Monday with more sunshine throughout the day and more record heat. Temperatures this afternoon will be back into the mid to upper 90s with high humidity.
Humidity will make it feel even hotter with feels like temps back over 100-degrees. We will likely break daily, and even possibly monthly, temperature records this afternoon in Huntsville and Muscle Shoals.
The record for today’s date in Huntsville is 95-degrees set in 1926 & 1954, while Muscle Shoals’ daily record is 92-degrees set in 1941. It could be the hottest October day ever recorded for Huntsville (96 – Oct 9, 1911) and Muscle Shoals (97 – Oct 3, 1903).
More daily records and heat are likely again Wednesday and Thursday with quite a bit of humidity as well. Highs will likely be into the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures into the 100s.
The good news is that there we have two separate cold fronts moving in for the weekend and next week. Cold front number 1 will be here late Thursday or early Friday bringing in cooler air and lower humidity.
Cold front number 2 will be here by Monday brining some much needed rain and thunderstorms and even cooler air. Next week’s highs will likely in the 70s, as lows will fall into the low to middle 50s.
