Drought causing fire dangers in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The current drought in the Tennessee Valley is causing problems for firefighters and farmers, and any relief is still days away.
Although the current drought has been going on for several weeks, the Alabama Forestry Commission has not yet issued a no ban order and members of the National Weather Service have yet to issue a red flag warning.
WAFF 48 News talked with the Marshall County EMA director Anita McBurnett and she says if you choose to burn anything outside, its very dangerous. In fact, there are some penalties if you break the rules.
“The big thing is don’t burn. Don’t burn, don’t burn, don’t burn. As far as the law goes right now, the Alabama Forestry Commission sets the rules on burns for the entire state,” said McBurnett.
If you want to start a fire, the Marshall County EMA director says you must have a permit from the Alabama Forestry Commission.
“They’ll look at it very closely but I can tell you right now burn permits are not really being issued at this point in time,” said McBurnett.
With the ground so dry because of a lack of rain across Marshall County and the Tennessee Valley, it doesn’t take much to cause a big fire.
“A little spark can really set off a fire real quickly, and fires will spread even though we haven’t had a lot of wind, they can spread very quickly,” said McBurnett.
If you want to check out the rules and laws of burning anything outside based on where you live, you can visit these websites:
