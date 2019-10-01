Madison students learn fire education via virtual reality

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire alert remains in effect across Alabama. Wildfires can strike homes and neighborhoods in a matter of minutes.
Making sure your children are prepared in a moment’s notice is vital.That’s why Madison Fire & Rescue has a unique way to teach kids what to do in case of a house fire.
The fire department is using virtual reality to teach fire safety education in elementary-aged students.
The idea came from Madison Fire Capt. Michael Sedlacek.
“Someone told me the future of fire ed would be VR and I took the idea and ran with it,” he said.
He is the driving force behind this fun and unique idea to teach kids about fire safety in a fun way.
“The goal of this is to really spark fire safety in a way that they can understand,” Sedlacek said.
This piece of virtual reality was brought to reality with the help of software developer Fred Williams. He’s the founder of a local company called Light Bulb Technology.
“We’re trying to give them a basic understanding of some of the fire safety principles. Again, it’s some of the same stuff that we learned as kids but it’s making learning fun and that’s all you can hope for when you try to design a good software,” Williams said.
The technology is called the FAST Trailer, which is short for Fire and Safety Technology Trailer. There are 12 kiosks in the trailer, all with an iPad, taking each student through different scenarios they may encounter from the time they get home from school to the time they go to bed.
“The way the scenarios are set up is that we are trying to instill a sense of responsibility. So the kids are doing a nighttime fire safety check. They’re making sure that their doors are locked. They’re making sure that the stove is off. And then they’re setting their alarm system if they have one. when they wake up there is a nighttime fire and they have to exit the house one way or the other using a variety of different ways," Sedlacek said.
The FAST Trailer was partially funded by the Madison City Council. The rest of the money came from private donations.
You can see if for yourself this Saturday at the Madison Street Festival.
Madison Fire & Rescue is also taking it to the Fire College in Tuscaloosa next week.
The school wants to look at the program and possibly implement it across the state.
