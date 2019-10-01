Athens Limestone Animal Shelter still overcrowded with cats

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials at the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter say people are still surrendering a large number of cats.
Today, there are 34 cats at the shelter waiting for forever homes. At one point last week, there were 60 cats.
Having too many cats has been an issue with the shelter.
The shelter director says the influx of animals is a reminder about the importance of preventing animal reproduction.
“There’s so many programs to help with spaying and neutering. They can call the shelter and we can give them some options of low-income spay and neuters. There’s all kinds of programs,” said shelter director Priscilla Blenkinsop.
The shelter accepts more than 3,000 cats and dogs every year.
The cats are up for adoption. You can also make donations to the shelter.
