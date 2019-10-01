Huntsville History Month returns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville History Month is back for its second year.
This year’s monthlong celebration is special because it coincides with Alabama’s bicentennial and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing.
There are many ways to celebrate and learn about the Rocket City’s rich history, including ghost walks and walking tours in Five Points and the Old Town Historic District.
Click here for the list of events in the monthlong celebration.
