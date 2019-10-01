Former white supremacist, Sikh find friendship in aftermath of hate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A story about healing and changing for the better was on full display Monday night.
A former white supremacist and a Sikh spoke at the University of Alabama in Huntsville about how they became friends in the aftermath of a shooting that left the Sikh’s father dead.
Authorities later learned the shooter was part of the organization the former white supremacist had helped start.
On Monday, the men told students how bravery and being kind to someone who hates you can save lives.
“It’s much easier to believe horrible things about people if you don’t actually interact with them,” said Arno Michaelis.
“When we recover, we recover as a family, as a community. We understand there’s a lot of bad things that happen to good people and hopefully we can provide inspiration on how to heal from those things,” said Pardeep Kaleka.
The duo spoke on the importance of reflecting on one’s actions, and not letting hatred become normalized in our lives.
