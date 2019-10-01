Dry conditions spark field fire in Meridianville

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire departments from five areas in Madison County had a busy afternoon Tuesday.
More than 10 acres of land in Meridianville burst into flames as farmers started to harvest. The fire was in a field around Moores Mill Road and Charley Patterson Road.
Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones said the fire started because of a combine in the dry field.
The area used to be a soybean and wheat crop for Tate Farms, but all that remains is burned ground.
The wheat stubble and the wheat straw were still on the field, and the soybeans made conditions worse for the fire. There was more crop material to burn.
Fire officials say the flames really got hot with a lot of smoke, but no one was hurt.
Witnesses say it took about 45 minutes to get it under control.
School officials say the fire did not pose a threat to nearby Lynn Fanning Elementary School. The school dismissed at 2:45 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.