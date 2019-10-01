Decatur’s new immigration policy sparks controversy

Mike Swafford, spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said, “When it comes to immigrants, our goal is to follow existing Alabama law. That comes from 2011 immigration policy. In addition to our normal role of upholding the constitution of the United States, that’s our defining policy of the program when it comes to dealing with illegal immigrants. When someone is arrested, our policy in the Morgan County Jail is if somebody comes in and they’re an undocumented immigrant, we notify ICE. At that point, we wait for their response as to whatever the next steps are.”