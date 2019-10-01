Decatur Mayor calls for department head to move to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Mayor Tab Bowling wants a city director to present him with a plan on moving to Decatur in the next six months, according to the Decatur Daily.
Specifically, Bowling is asking Decatur Director of Information Services Brad Phillips to move to Decatur. Phillips has been in his position since 2014.
A resolution in Phillips contract says he was required to move to Decatur within 12 months after signing his contract. Phillips currently lives in Athens.
The Decatur City Council discussed the issue Monday night, according to the Decatur Daily, a majority of the council members were against asking Phillips to move.
For more on this story check out the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.