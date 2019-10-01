Community invited to memorial for Morgan County K-9

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County K-9 that died two weeks ago will be laid to rest this weekend, and the public is invited to celebrate his life of service to the community.
Deputy Knox died peacefully in his sleep, but his death was unexpected.
He was named after former Morgan County Sheriff Knox McRae.
Knox’s memorial service is on Saturday at Roselawn Funeral Home. A community gathering starts at 9 a.m., and the memorial service starts at 10 a.m.
The entire community is invited.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.