Ala. lawmakers weigh in on California’s new college athlete compensation law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - California’s governor signed a law Monday allowing college athletes to make money from endorsements and sign agents beginning in 2023.
Alabama lawmakers are definitely worried about California’s law and how it could affect collegiate athletics in our state.
Reps. Rex Reynolds and Mike Ball said they’re monitoring what’s going on in California and other states.
Reynolds says he’s worried about commercializing college athletes at a vulnerable time in their lives. Ball wants to see the decision left up to the NCAA.
“This may be something that might happen down the road. I don’t think the debate needs to occur in the legislature. That debate needs to occur within the members of the NCAA,” said Ball.
“Alabama won’t be quick to jump and follow California’s lead on that. I don’t think full payment of our athletes based on their ability to advertise during their collegiate years is the answer,” said Reynolds.
California’s law doesn’t go into effect until 2023 so Alabama lawmakers have years to figure this out.
The NCAA is expected to challenge that in court and is also taking a look at changing its own rules on player compensation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.