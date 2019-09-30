Truck crashes into front of Decatur Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Someone drove a pickup truck into the front of Decatur Animal Services at the intersection of Central Parkway and Beltline Road.
Police tell us the vehicle left the Beltline and crashed into a column near the front entrance.
The impact of the collision heavily damaged the truck leaving the rear doors dangling.
Right now, we don’t have a confirmation on the condition of the driver.
None of the animals inside the shelter were hurt.
