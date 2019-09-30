Truck crashes into front of Decatur Animal Services

Truck crashes into front column of Decatur animal shelter (Source: Elizabeth Gentle, WAFF-48 News Anchor)
September 29, 2019 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 9:41 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Someone drove a pickup truck into the front of Decatur Animal Services at the intersection of Central Parkway and Beltline Road.

Police tell us the vehicle left the Beltline and crashed into a column near the front entrance.

The impact of the collision heavily damaged the truck leaving the rear doors dangling.

Right now, we don’t have a confirmation on the condition of the driver.

None of the animals inside the shelter were hurt.

