Somerville man killed in single vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash just after 9:30 on Saturday night has claimed the life of a Somerville man.
41-year-old Thomas Wayne Selby was a passenger in a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Dillon Bukszar, 26, of Somerville.
Investigators tell us the vehicle left the roadway on Charest Road and struck a tree. Selby, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Bukszar was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. The crash occurred seven miles north of Somerville.
ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
