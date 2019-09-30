Respiratory issues being amplified by the drought

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hot, dry conditions are making it hard to breathe. More people are going to see doctors with complaints about respiratory issues caused by the ongoing drought.
If people are coughing and wheezing, chances are it’s from what’s hanging out in the air. The longer we go without rain can really irritate people with chronic respiratory illnesses, increasing the risk for infections like bronchitis and pneumonia.
Take Jerry Hofstetter for example. Something as simple as taking a breath is more difficult for him. The reason he’s been struggling to catch his breath is because there’s been no measurable rainfall in weeks, meaning the air is dirty and thick with dust, pollen and mold particles.
“I just try to not go outside," said Hofstetter.
This is a good idea, especially if you struggle with respiratory problems.
Dr. Luther Corley is a pulmonary physician at Huntsville Hospital’s Lung Center. He’s treating more people showing signs and symptoms associated with our fall drought and heat wave.
“We don’t get rain, we don’t get pollen washed away. People with COPD or bronchial problems like COPD and asthma tend to have a nonspecific irritant from both the heat and the humidity," said Corley.
Corley says it’s even worse for people whose jobs have them working outdoors. he says there’s not a lot you can do, not at least until the temperatures cool off and rainfall helps clear the air.
Until then, Corley suggests staying indoors.
“Try to reduce your exposure to irritants and triggers in the environment that will cause trouble," Corley said.
Right now, the only hope is to get measurable rainfall to help wash away what’s in the air.
Until then, doctors say if you suffer with serious breathing problems, stay indoors. If you have to go outside, cover your nose and mouth to keep from breathing in the dirty, dusty air.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.