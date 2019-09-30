Resources available for military members contemplating suicide

Hospital commander talks active duty suicide
By Christy Grimes | September 30, 2019 at 5:33 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 5:38 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In 2018, 541 active duty members of the military committed suicide. It’s an alarming number, and as a Pentagon report reveals, the number is growing.

Fox Army Health Center commander, Col. Anthony Meador, has worked in military health care for many years. He provided some helpful phone numbers for members of the military struggling with thoughts of suicide:

Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal: 256-876-9085

Military/Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)

