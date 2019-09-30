Resources available for military members contemplating suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In 2018, 541 active duty members of the military committed suicide. It’s an alarming number, and as a Pentagon report reveals, the number is growing.
Fox Army Health Center commander, Col. Anthony Meador, has worked in military health care for many years. He provided some helpful phone numbers for members of the military struggling with thoughts of suicide:
Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal: 256-876-9085
Military/Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)
