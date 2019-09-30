Record heat as we close out September

Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s with high humidity, which is leading to some patchy fog. Once the fog mixes out we will see plenty of sunshine return and that will bring in some more heat this afternoon. We are expecting another day with record heat across much of the Tennessee Valley. The records for today date in Huntsville and Muscle Shoals are 95-degrees and 92-degrees. We are likely going to make 95 to 97 degrees for both spots this afternoon and combined with humidity it will feel like 98 to 100.