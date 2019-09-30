Record heat as we close out September

Happy Monday! The month of September comes to an end today the same way it started, with extreme heat!
Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s with high humidity, which is leading to some patchy fog. Once the fog mixes out we will see plenty of sunshine return and that will bring in some more heat this afternoon. We are expecting another day with record heat across much of the Tennessee Valley. The records for today date in Huntsville and Muscle Shoals are 95-degrees and 92-degrees. We are likely going to make 95 to 97 degrees for both spots this afternoon and combined with humidity it will feel like 98 to 100.
Sadly, there will be no real break from the extreme heat over the next four days with every day bringing the low to mid 90s and heat index values into the upper 90s and just above 100-degrees. However, there is some good news to report! Still looks on track that a “cold” front will come in late this week and lower our temperatures and humidity for the weekend. Things could be even cooler next week, so stay tuned!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
