Cold front on the way

New record-high temperatures were recorded again Monday afternoon with both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals reaching 96 degrees. We will stay warm and muggy overnight with lows falling into the low 70s. Areas of patchy but dense fog can be expected near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys by daybreak on Tuesday. Tuesday is looking sunny and exceptionally hot yet again with a high of 96 degrees and a heat index over 100 degrees. If we hit the forecast high of 96 degrees, this will tie the all-time hottest high temperature ever recorded in October dating back to 1911.
Wednesday is just more of the same with mostly sunny skies and the heat index over 100 degrees in the afternoon. Now there is some good news. We have not one but two cold fronts moving in for the weekend and into early next week. The first cold front with knock down temps into the middle 80s and will lower humidity for Friday through Sunday.
The next cold front on Monday will pack more of a punch and be part of a pattern change. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely on both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s, lows will fall into the low to middle 50s.
