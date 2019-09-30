Cold front on the way

New record-high temperatures were recorded again Monday afternoon with both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals reaching 96 degrees. We will stay warm and muggy overnight with lows falling into the low 70s. Areas of patchy but dense fog can be expected near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys by daybreak on Tuesday. Tuesday is looking sunny and exceptionally hot yet again with a high of 96 degrees and a heat index over 100 degrees. If we hit the forecast high of 96 degrees, this will tie the all-time hottest high temperature ever recorded in October dating back to 1911.