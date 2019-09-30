More record breaking temps today

We will stay warm and muggy overnight with lows falling into the low 70s, areas of patchy but dense fog can be expected near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys by daybreak on Tuesday. Tuesday, October 1st is looking sunny and exceptionally hot yet again with a high of 96° and a heat index over 100°. If we hit the forecast high of 96°, this will tie the all-time hottest high temperature ever recorded in October dating back to 1911! Wednesday is just more of the same with mostly sunny skies and the heat index over 100° in the afternoon.