More record breaking temps today

Record high temperatures will likely be in jeopardy again this afternoon with early sunshine already boosting temps into the 90s. The record high for Huntsville is 95° set back in 1926.
We will stay warm and muggy overnight with lows falling into the low 70s, areas of patchy but dense fog can be expected near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys by daybreak on Tuesday. Tuesday, October 1st is looking sunny and exceptionally hot yet again with a high of 96° and a heat index over 100°. If we hit the forecast high of 96°, this will tie the all-time hottest high temperature ever recorded in October dating back to 1911! Wednesday is just more of the same with mostly sunny skies and the heat index over 100° in the afternoon.
Now there is some good news, we have not one but two cold fronts moving in for the weekend and into early next week. The first cold front with knock down temps into the middle 80s for Friday through Sunday. The next cold front on Monday will likely knock highs into the 70s and will bring chances of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
