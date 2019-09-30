Madison County Sheriff’s Office hiring 11 deputies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you've always dreamed of getting into law enforcement, here's your chance. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire 11 deputies.
Growth in Madison County is forcing commissioners to put more people on the streets to serve and protect. That means the department will grow from 116 sworn deputies to 126.
Not all of the 10 new spots have been filled, plus some deputies have retired and others left the business. So now is the perfect opportunity for you to get into law enforcement, if you’ve always wanted to wear the badge.
“You do have to have a high school diploma, or the equivalency. A post has the standards for a physical agility test and for a physical fitness test and you have to be able to pass those,” said Lt. Donny Shaw.
Trying to hire 11 deputies to drive these patrol cars, might not sound like a big number, but it’s almost 10 percent of their force.
In fact, starting Tuesday, the number of vacancies increases to 12!
That’s because Monday is Shaw’s last day with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and his last day as a public information officer.
“In 1993 Joe Patterson hired me and 26 years later here I am today. I’ve served as a deputy sheriff, field training officer, a sergeant, the first line supervisor, an operational sergeant, lieutenant and my most recent assignment has been the support division commander,” said Shaw.
For more information about how to apply for a job to work for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office click here.
