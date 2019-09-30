Huntsville school superintendent gets 3-year contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a step toward stability the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has unanimously voted on a three-year contract for superintendent Christie Finley.
The board did so in special meeting Monday morning.
Several board members praised Finley for her dedication and hard work for the school system.
Under her new contract, Finley is set to make $195,000 this year with a pay increase in the next two years going up to $210,000. The board president says this is more in line with what other superintendents of similar sized school systems in Alabama make.
Finley hopes more stability will lead to more focus on student success.
“Well, I think it gives everybody a clear understanding of the common language, not just with our schools but also in the community, so that everybody really is focused on what we need to do to take our students to the next level of work, whether it be a second-grader to third grade or a senior into college, career or even military,” said Finley.
Finley took over as interim superintendent in June 2018 and then officially took over the position in August 2018.
