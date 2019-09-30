Fire chars field along I-565 interchange

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It didn’t take much for a fast-moving fire to develop right at the Interstate 565 and Interstate 65 interchange.
It broke out just after 11 a.m. Monday and charred more than two acres.
The fire got within 20 feet of a business before fighters were able to put it out.
Huntsville fire officials say they don't have an exact cause on this fire but that it was likely started by a cigarette butt thrown out a window.
This is yet another reminder of how dangerous these dry conditions can be and for you to be careful.
