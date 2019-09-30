Demopolis city employee charged with inappropriate relationship with inmate

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Demopolis city employee is accused of having physical relations with an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate.
Barbara Blevins, 48, of Forkland, is charged with five counts of sexual misconduct.
Authorities say an investigation revealed evidence that Blevins has had inappropriate conduct with an inmate assigned to the Camden Community-based facility working for the city of Demopolis at the time of Blevins’ arrest.
The ADOC says it began its investigation after receiving an anonymous tip claiming a “potentially inappropriate relationship” was taking place between Blevin and the inmate.
Blevin was booked at Marengo County Jail. The inmate does not face any charges, but disciplinary action is pending.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.