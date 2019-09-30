Cost of produce in the Tennessee Valley going up because of drought

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures in the Tennessee Valley have been in the 90’s for several weeks.
Mother Nature is now teaching all of us a lesson on economics. Supply and demand! The cost of produce at grocery stores and farmers markets is going up as the drought continues.
Everyone likes fresh fruit and vegetables, but not everyone likes the prices they’re paying at the store. The prices for a lot of produce aren’t expected to go down anytime soon.
More than $3 for a pound of tomatoes, a bag of apples for almost $11.
Farmers markets are known for their quality, but some customers say it doesn't matter where you shop, prices are going up across the aisles.
More than 1.6 million people in Alabama are currently experiencing drought conditions. Most of North Alabama is now in a moderate drought. A lot of North East Alabama is in a severe drought, so the next time you go grocery shopping, you may have some sticker shock.
“We’re experiencing a significant impacts, not only in the quality of food, and the cost that’s being raised, to buy these foods, especially for lower income families and others who try to eat healthy foods that come to the farmers market and we’re seeing prices go up, up and up, it’s just an impact that can’t be avoided in dry weather,” said customer Tom Howell.
Fruits and vegetables aren’t the only items at the store with increasing prices.
Ranchers have to feed their cattle hay a lot earlier this year, so it’s possible you’ll also see the cost of meat go up if we don’t see rain come down.
