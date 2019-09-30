Boaz to celebrate 55th annual harvest festival this weekend

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendars.
Boaz is hosting its 55th annual Harvest Festival Friday and Saturday. Congressman Robert Aderholt and Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth will be part of the opening ceremony Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the Old Mill Park.
There will be arts and crafts, cornhole tournament, class car and truck show, Cosplay/costume contest, gospel, country and bluegrass music, beauty pageant, a pumpkin contest, and food trucks.
For more information contact the Boaz Chamber of Commerce: boazchamberassist@gmail.com or call 256-593-8154.
