Alcohol sales coming to Alabama A&M home games

“Alabama A&M University is in the process of implementing alcohol sales at home athletic events. The first alcohol sales at a home Alabama A&M athletic event will begin on Saturday when the Bulldogs host Texas Southern for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. During the past year, the Alabama A&M Athletics Department began to develop policies and procedures to support the responsible sale of alcoholic beverages at Louis Crews Stadium and Elmore Gymnasium. Throughout the process, the AAMU athletics staff required policies that emphasized safety and security of fans before, during and after events. Even though Alabama A&M is making the transition to alcohol sales at home athletic events, alcoholic beverages will not be sold at every concession stand throughout Louis Crews Stadium. Controlled alcohol sales at football games will be limited to one location — a kiosk located within the Louis Crews Stadium concourse. Alcoholic beverages only will be sold by trained and licensed servers following all state and city laws. No alcoholic beverages will be sold at any of the current concession stands in Louis Crews Stadium. Beer sales will begin once gates are opened to the general public, and will end at the conclusion of the third quarter of contests. At no point will patrons be permitted to take alcoholic beverages outside of the stadium. All patrons will be required to produce a valid photo ID when purchasing or consuming any alcoholic beverages inside the stadium. Individuals will be escorted from the stadium and are subject to legal prosecution if they pass off alcohol to a minor, attempt to use a fake ID, are intoxicated or do not provide proper photo ID when requested by stadium personnel or law enforcement. Fans who witness inappropriate fan behavior, medical issues or custodial issues are encouraged to notify the nearest game day worker or law enforcement officer.”

