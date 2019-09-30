Alabama A&M homecoming festivities announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homecoming 2019 at Alabama A&M University will be a showdown between the Bulldogs and the Texas Southern Tigers.
The official week of festivities from Sept. 29-Oct. 5 has several signature events lined up.
The parade will be held on Oct. 5 in downtown Huntsville. Entries must be for the express purpose of enhancing and promoting the university, and must, therefore, comply with the established guidelines. Click here for application information.
Other events for the week includes a Gospel Explosion, kickoff party, blood drive, voter registration drive, fashion show, comedy show and many others.
Click here for the full list of events.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.