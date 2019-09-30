ADPH: Stop using e-cigs, vape products amid investigations

What’s especially concerning here and across the country is that, other than vaping, there seems to be no other common thread among the cases. Two-thirds of cases are among people 18 to 34 years old. Patients have experienced symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms growing worse over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Other symptoms may include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.