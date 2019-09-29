Woman shot and killed in parking lot in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars tonight after a woman was shot and killed, in what police are calling a domestic violence situation that played out in public.
31 year old Salaam Gregory is accused of shooting 37 year old *Brandy Hammons* in Guntersville. The feud into a deadly confrontation in the parking lot of Lake Shopping Centern on Gunters Avenue.
It happened Saturday morning when Guntersville Police say Salaam Gregory and Brandy Hammons got into a heated argument.
Investigators say Gregory shot Hammons and threw her out of his vehicle leaving her to bleed in the parking lot. By the time Hammons was taken to the hospital, she was dead. It’s the first homicide Guntersville has seen in more than a year.
Neighbors who live in the area say they’re having a hard time accepting this type of violence happening in their community.
“It’s terrible to hear especially when you got two people that apparently have known each other. I hate to hear that there was no other way to work out a situation like this, said Logan Mann.”
“Nothing like that has happened in my time living here that I have actively heard about, so it was new to hear, but it didn’t blow me away with the times we are in, said Samuel Hewitt.”
Samuel Hewitt says he will be praying for the family’s loss.
"You’re not alone we are praying for you I know that sometimes seems doesn’t help, but we want to be there for you anyway that we can we know your hurting can’t be recovered.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson says he’s working with the District Attorney to determine what charges Gregory will face and what bond will be set at.
