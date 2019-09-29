More record heat to start the week

A new record high temperature of 96° was set in Huntsville today breaking the previous record of 94° set back in 1955.
Overnight lows will only fall into the lower 70s by daybreak on Monday with clear skies and isolated areas of patchy fog. Monday looks to be a repeat of today with sunny skies and a forecast high temperature of 96 degrees and a heat index over 100°, this would break the previous high temperature record of 95° set back in 1926.
Temps will stay hot for Tuesday and Wednesday staying in the middle 90s. Temperatures will “cool” into the upper 80s to lower 90s for Thursday through Friday.
An early look at next weekend shows a potential cold front moving through, this would make temps more seasonal in the low to middle 80s. Rain showers would be possible with the cold front passage, but likely not the significant rainfall we need to help with the worsening drought.
