Lucky’s Supermarket in Decatur closes its doors for good

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A staple in Decatur grocery stores is closed for good.
Lucky’s Supermarket on 6th Avenue Northeast closed its doors for good Saturday. The businesses lease wasn’t renewed. The property owner says whatever moves in the space next will boost efforts to revitalize downtown.
That’s cold comfort to many of the customer’s Lucky’s has served over the years.
“Well, I hate it for the guys who work here. You do what you’ve gotta do,” said longtime Lucky’s customer Ben Lyle.
While the Lucky’s Supermarket Decatur is now closed, the Lucky’s in Huntsville on Pulaski Pike will remain open.
