Hot and humid, heat index values near 100°

Hot and dry, the same story, just a different day. Today will have a mild morning, but after sunrise, things will quickly heat up. Highs today will be in the middle 90s. Record high temperatures could be met or broken today. The humidity in the air will make it feel worse outside. This afternoon, the heat and humidity could make it feel like it is around 100 degrees for the heat index.
The week ahead does not bring much hope for a sufficient cool down or hefty rain chance that is needed. Rain could spark at the end of the workweek due to a cold front. Temperatures could take a small dive, into the 80s, but the cooler temperatures will really be felt in the morning, before the afternoon heat.
