Friends and family remember woman shot and killed in domestic situation

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friends and neighbors of Amberly Apartments came together Sunday night to remember Brandy Hammons, the apartment manager who was killed in Saturday’s shooting in the Guntersville.
31-year-old Salaam Gregory is accused of shooting Hammons* early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Lake Shopping Center on Gunters Avenue.
Guntersville Police say Gregory and Hammons got into a heated argument.
Investigators say Gregory shot Hammons and threw her out of his vehicle leaving her to bleed in the parking lot. By the time Hammons was taken to the hospital, she was dead. It’s the first homicide Guntersville has seen in more than a year.
Neighbors who live in the area say they’re having a hard time accepting this type of violence happening in their community.
“It’s terrible to hear especially when you got two people that apparently have known each other. I hate to hear that there was no other way to work out a situation like this, said Logan Mann.”
“Nothing like that has happened in my time living here that I have actively heard about, so it was new to hear, but it didn’t blow me away with the times we are in, said Samuel Hewitt.”
Samuel Hewitt says he will be praying for the family’s loss.
"You’re not alone we are praying for you I know that sometimes seems doesn’t help, but we want to be there for you any way that we can we know your hurting can’t be recovered.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson says he’s working with the District Attorney to determine what charges Gregory will face and what bond will be set at.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.