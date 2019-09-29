Chili cook-off to benefit veterans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coming up on the calendar - an event where you can taste over 30 different kinds of chili all while helping a great cause!
The 7th Annual Chili for Charity is happening Thursday, October 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Athletic Club Alabama. This is an opportunity to eat some great food and raise money for the organizations Still Serving Veterans and Forever Young Senior Veterans.
A silent auction will be a part of the event as well.
Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, visit www.chili4charity.org.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.