19-year-old charged with attempted murder of Huntsville police officer, robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Another teen has been arrested in connection to the overnight car chase and gunfire exchange early Thursday.
Huntsville police, along with the FBI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 19-year-old Deondre Cleveland Day. He is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, attempted murder of a police officer and attempted murder.
One of the robbery charges stems from the carjacking that involved a Dodge Challenger. That robbery also included a 15-year-old who has already been charged with robbery.
The attempted murder of a police officer charge stems from the police pursuit involving the Charger where the passenger fired allegedly several shots at officers.
The other robbery charges are a result of a single incident where two victims were robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings.
The second attempted murder charge is a result of a shooting in late August in the Northwoods area.
