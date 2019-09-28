Wreaths for Veterans preparing for 2019 season, how you can get involved

There are many opportunities for you to help with this great project. You can sponsor a silk greenery wreath (s) adorned with a beautiful red bow and a tag that reads "Through the generosity and actions of hundreds of volunteers, this wreath is donated and placed on the grave of a true American hero." Sponsorship of a wreath is $7.00. The wreaths are placed on the graves in November and will remain until the second week of January. You may also help in preparing the wreaths, making bows, placing, or retrieving the wreaths. (Donations may be sent to: Wreaths for Veterans, 210 Bell Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811.)