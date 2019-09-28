Wreaths for Veterans preparing for 2019 season, how you can get involved

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wreaths for Veterans is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that was founded in 2007 and is operated solely by volunteers. The purpose of Wreaths for Veterans is to remember and honor the deceased veterans of the Huntsville/Madison County community who served in the Armed Forces of the United States. This patriotic remembrance consists of the placement of wreaths on veterans' graves at cemeteries during the December holiday season. Huntsville was the first city in the state of Alabama to honor our fallen veterans in this manner.
HOW CAN YOU GET INVOLVED?
There are many opportunities for you to help with this great project. You can sponsor a silk greenery wreath (s) adorned with a beautiful red bow and a tag that reads "Through the generosity and actions of hundreds of volunteers, this wreath is donated and placed on the grave of a true American hero." Sponsorship of a wreath is $7.00. The wreaths are placed on the graves in November and will remain until the second week of January. You may also help in preparing the wreaths, making bows, placing, or retrieving the wreaths. (Donations may be sent to: Wreaths for Veterans, 210 Bell Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811.)
The culmination of the efforts of many volunteers is a wreath-laying ceremony honoring all of our fallen heroes. The Wreaths for Veterans ceremony is held at Maple Hill Cemetery or Valhalla Cemetery. This ceremony is held in conjunction with Wreaths Across America on a designated Saturday in December at Arlington, as well as veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all fifty states, ceremonies at sea, and at twenty-four national cemeteries on foreign soil.
SCHEDULE -- WREATHS FOR VETERANS 2019-2020
BOW MAKING WORKSHOPS
Veterans Museum, 2060 Airport Rd, SW
Monday,30 September--9:30 am
Tuesday, 1 October -- 9:30 am
FLUFFING OF WREATHS
City Schools Warehouse,714 Bob Wallace Ave ( corner of L&N and Bob Wallace)
Monday, 7 October 9:30-4
Tuesday, 8 October 9:30 -4
Wednesday, 9 October 9:30-4
WREATH PLACEMENT
Tuesday, 19 November- 9:30- Valhalla Cemetery, 698 Winchester Rd, North East
Wednesday, 20 November- 9:30- Maple Hill Cemetery, 210 Maple Hill St.
(corner of California and McClung) enter from McClung.
CEREMONY--- 11 am - Saturday, 14 December- Valhalla Cemetery
WREATH PICKUP
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 - Valhalla-9:30
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 - Maple Hill- 9:30
