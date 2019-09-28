Women dies in booking at Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

By Eric Graves | September 28, 2019 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 11:47 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday morning the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a Decatur woman died in booking at approximately 2 a.m.

According to the tweet, she was arrested for public intoxication at 1:53 a.m. Friday morning by Decatur Police.

The Morgan County Sheriff, Morgan County Coroner and Morgan County Investigator arrived on scene & initiated an investigation

Toxicology and autopsy are still pending and family is being notified, according to the tweet.

