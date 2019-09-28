Restaurants from across the valley come together for Taste of Huntsville

By Payton Walker and Eric Graves | September 28, 2019 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 7:51 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening on October 1 at the Von Braun Center is the 44th Annual Taste of Huntsville! This is an opportunity for you to try some tasty offerings from over 30 vendors all while helping a cause.

Proceeds from the night will go toward The Downtown Rescue Mission and Kids to Love Foundation.

There will also be a silent auction with items like hotel packages, gift certificates, jewelry and much more.

It all starts at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofhsv.org.

