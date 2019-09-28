Record highs & 100°+ heat index Sunday

After another hot afternoon temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s by daybreak on Sunday with clear skies and areas of patchy fog.
Sunday be a repeat of today with sunny skies and a forecast high temperature of 96 degrees and a heat index over 100°, this would break the previous high temperature record of 94° set back in 1955. The work week will start off hot and dry with highs in the middle 90s with only very isolated chances of any showers.
Temperatures will “cool” into the upper 80s to lower 90s for Wednesday through Friday. An early look at next weekend shows a potential cold front moving through, this would make temps more seasonal in the low to middle 80s.
Rain showers would be possible with the cold front passage, but likely not the significant rainfall we need to help with the worsening drought.
