Record heat possible again this weekend

Record high temperatures will continue to be a possibility through the weekend into next week. Muscle Shoals beat the old record high of 95 (1954) and reached 97 degrees yesterday afternoon. The high on Thursday in Huntsville broke the old record of 94 degrees (1933 and 1998), topping out at 95. The humidity will make it feel hotter than the air temperatures, and the heat index (feels-like temperature) will be close to 100 degrees.