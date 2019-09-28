Record heat possible again this weekend

This weekend will be dry and hot. Today will consist of mostly sunny skies, high humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 90s. A similar story will be told Sunday, hot and dry with highs around 96 degrees. Today could squeeze out a spare shower or two, but rain is not likely this weekend.
Record high temperatures will continue to be a possibility through the weekend into next week. Muscle Shoals beat the old record high of 95 (1954) and reached 97 degrees yesterday afternoon. The high on Thursday in Huntsville broke the old record of 94 degrees (1933 and 1998), topping out at 95. The humidity will make it feel hotter than the air temperatures, and the heat index (feels-like temperature) will be close to 100 degrees.
The week ahead does not bring much hope for a sufficient cool down or hefty rain chance that is needed. Rain could spark at the end of the workweek due to a cold front. Temperatures will take a small dive, into the 80s, but the cooler temperatures will really be felt in the morning, before the afternoon heat.
