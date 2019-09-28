Guntersville man being held in early morning shooting death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re learning more about an early morning shooting in Guntersville that took the life of a 37-year-old Horton woman.
Guntersville Police tell WAFF-48′s Levi Harvey that Brandy Michelle Hammons was found shot around 7:00 Saturday morning in the parking lot of Guntersville’s Thai Basil restaurant.
31-year-old Salaam Farid Gregory of Guntersville has been arrested in the case. Formal charges will be filed once investigators meet with the district attorney’s office.
