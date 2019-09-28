No. 2 Alabama brings home a big win against Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa shattered records Saturday at Bryant Denny Stadium as the No. 2 ranked Tide beat Ole Miss 59-31.
Junior wideout DeVonta Smith had himself more than a day as he shattered multiple school records and tied the Southeastern Conference receiving touchdowns mark, while junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa broke several records of his own. The Crimson Tide moves to 5-0, 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play, while the Rebels drop to 2-3 and 1-1 in SEC competition.
Smith finished his day with career-high 11 receptions for a school-record 274 yards, all while tying an SEC record with five receiving scores. Tagovailoa broke the UA career record for touchdown responsibility, after throwing six touchdowns, and running in another. The six passing touchdowns and the seven total touchdowns are also Alabama records. The junior went 26-of-36 for 418 yards through the air.
On defense, junior defensive back Xavier McKinney led the Tide with a career-best 13 tackles along with a quarterback hurry, while redshirt senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings was second on the squad with nine tackles, including one tackle-for-loss. Senior Jared Mayden had his first career interception and a 36-yard return in the fourth quarter.
Alabama is off next week before traveling to College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12 to take on No. 23 Texas A&M.
