Man accused of injuring elderly woman in DeKalb County home invasion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has reported a home invasion arrest that happened earlier this week.
Investigators say on Tuesday night, a man was arrested after entering the home of an elderly woman and severely injuring her in the Mount Vernon community on County Road 354. Dispatch received a call from the victim around 11:30 p.m. that night and deputies were immediately dispatched to the area.
Deputies say the suspect had knocked on the victim’s door several times, then forced his way past her when she opened the door, knocking the 89-year-old female to the ground.
The suspect reportedly left on foot a short time afterwards.
While deputies were at this call, another call came into dispatch of a male walking down the road in the area that fit the description of the suspect. While deputies were searching, another citizen spotted the suspect lying in a ditch.
Francisco Morales, 32, of Collinsville was charged with first-degree burglary and public Intoxication. He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $31,500 bond.
As Alabama has no specific statute relating to home invasions, the most severe charge that could be imposed was first-degree burglary, according to the sheriff’s office. This charge is a Class A felony and is applied when the victim is severely injured.
The incident remains under investigation and more charges may be added at the next grand jury.
“Our prayers are with the victim of this heinous attack. There is no excuse for this behavior. Our team of investigators will continue looking into the matter for evidence to allow us to apply more serious charges. No evidence suggests that this is related to other incidents that have occurred in this community,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
“We would also like to recommend that if you hear a knock at your door late at night, please give us a call. If the person knocking needs assistance, we will be happy to help them,” he said. “I would like to commend the deputy that responded to this call and citizens that helped locate the suspect. Our deputy’s knowledge of the community and professionalism through difficult circumstances was pivotal in catching the suspect."
