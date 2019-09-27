Realtor shares safety tips after viral video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a video from a front door security camera showing a man shoving a realtor into the bushes and attacking her during an open house goes viral, many realtors are left wondering what they would do if it happened to them.
Sha Jarboe, incoming board president for the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, gave a few tips for realtors to keep in mind when they’re on the job:
- Have a personal safety strategy and review it often
- Know your office safety plan and distress code
- Let someone know where you will be
- Park purposefully as to avoid being blocked in
- Be aware and alert
- Always have an out
- Carry only what you must so your hands can be as free as possible)
- Meet new prospects in a controlled, public environment
- Direct people through a showing
- Flight over flight
