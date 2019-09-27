Mountain Gap PTA fundraiser to honor teacher who was murdered

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parent teacher association at Mountain Gap School in Huntsville is using its annual fundraiser as a memorial for a teacher who was killed earlier this month.
Mary Sisk, her husband, John, and their three children were killed in their Elkmont home three weeks ago.
The PTA wanted a way to remember Sisk, who taught at the school.
"We are still giving the 10 percent the subcommittee can use or if they hire somebody before the end of the school year. But instead of PTA taking the rest of that money, we decided to take 40 percent of that money and buy books for the library in memory of Mrs. Sisk,” said PTA president Janie Tribble.
The PTA’s “Battle of the Bears” fundraiser is a donation drive, so the organization does not have to split proceeds.
So far, it has collected $8,800.
If you’re interested in donating, you can find a link on the Mountain Gap PTA’s website.
