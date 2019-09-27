Man reported missing in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 79-year-old Lawrence Frederick Carau.
Carau is 6 feet tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue shorts in the area of Pines Church Road in Somerville around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Carau may be traveling in a 2005 Silver Toyota 4Runner with Florida tag 3597YT and possibly traveling to Fort Walton, Florida.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Carau, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-301-1174 or call 911.
