Madison passes budget for impact fee study

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Lots of growth is looking to come to Madison, but is that necessarily a good thing? The city is taking measures to find out and make sure that any and all developments are in the best interest of Madison and its people.
This week, a $100K budget was passed for an impact fee study that would analyze Madison and predict possible effects of its growth.
One area to be studied in particular - Clift Farm. While the land currently sits in the county, some question whether bringing it into the city or annexing that land would be beneficial.
“If it’s not something that’s going to be beneficial to the city, it’s not something that we would bring in to Madison," says Madison Mayor Paul Finley. "We understand the significance of growth, and again, we’re happy people want to come here, but we know we have to work to make sure it’s the right type of growth, and we’re doing that each and every day.”
Whether or not the city moves forward with these new developments, Mayor Finley wants to ensure Madison residents of one thing.
“My main message: we love our city as much as the folks who live here, and when people look to come here... they’re going to feel the same way.”
The impact fee study is expected to take several months. We’ll be sure to keep you posted of its proposals.
