Madison man indicted in deadly fentanyl case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, a federal jury indicted a Madison man for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, which resulted in a person’s death.
A one-count indictment charges Jonathan Ryan Miller, 38, with conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death in December 2017.
“Opioids, especially fentanyl, are deadly and are responsible for too many overdoses in the Northern District,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said in a news release. “The safety and well-being of our communities remains my top priority and we will continue to counter the distribution of opioids by aggressively bringing these dealers to justice.”
The penalty for distributing a controlled substance that results in death is 20 years to life in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.
The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. is prosecuting.
