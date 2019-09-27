Marshall County student charged in school shooting threat

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims announced a threat at DAR School that has led to an arrest.
Over the last few days, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Grant Police Department, has investigated reports of possible threats being made at DAR School involving an Instagram account depicting “Blinky The Clown.” This account referred to a scavenger hunt that several students participated in around campus and off campus.
Sims said they did not find any evidence of a threat toward DAR related to this Instagram account.
However, Investigators obtained information of a possible threat toward the school unrelated to the Instagram account. This information was uncovered during interviews conducted at the school.
Sims said they decided to take a proactive approach to investigate this new information.
Based on the new information, sheriff’s investigators and deputies arrested a 16-year-old male student today. The student had been suspended earlier in the week and was not an immediate threat to the anyone at the school.
Investigators say this student to shoot up the school.
The student is charged with making a terrorist threat involving the school, a class C felony. He is being held by juvenile authorities.
Sims said the following in a news release:
“We do not take these types of threats lightly. The safety of our students is priority. The sheriff’s office has worked on this all week. During the course of the investigation, we did not believe the students or faculty were under immediate threat or danger, and no weapons were involved. We were able to investigate and develop information and make an arrest today based on the hard work of our deputies and investigators. We will hold students accountable for their actions that disrupts school and related school activities.
Also, we were made aware of rumors and false information being posted on social media. These rumors only added to the confusion and hysteria in the public related to this investigation. If at anytime we felt the safety of students or faculty was compromised, we would notify school officials and act accordingly. With the recent activity in all schools in Marshall County, we would ask parents to speak to their children about the importance of school safety.
I would like to say thank you to Grant Police Department, Dr. Cindy Wigley, Juvenile Probation, and all county school officials that helped today."
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley issued the following statement:
"Safety is always our number one priority. We will continue to immediately report any comments regarding safety to law enforcement, irregardless of intent. We thank Sheriff Sims and his staff for their timely efforts and tremendous support of our schools.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.