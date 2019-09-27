Girl Scout creates trading cards for Madison police officers

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Collect them all! And we’re not talking about baseball cards.
Madison police officers now have their own trading cards thanks to the efforts of a local Girl Scout troop.
Abbey Williams came up with the idea after seeing her little brother idolize officers.
She hopes it will bring a little joy to the community and its officers.
“They don’t really meet nice people on a day-to-day basis probably. So just to meet people that are really interested and want to get their card. I think it would be a positive thing to happen during their day,” Abbey said.
Sixteen officers have their own cards. But if you’re lucky, you could find a rare K-9 unit card when they’re on patrol.
